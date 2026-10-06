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Home / Amritsar / Over 22,000 fined for ticketless travel in Ferozpur division in Sept; rly revenue runs into crores

Over 22,000 fined for ticketless travel in Ferozpur division in Sept; rly revenue runs into crores

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A railway official checks a passenger’s ticket in Amritsar.
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In September, the number of those travelling without a train ticket rose to 22,855.

A checking drive was carried out by the Firozpur division to check illegal travellers. Basant Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, said a revenue of more than Rs 2 crore was recovered from these passengers as penalty.

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Regular checks are also being conducted at major railway stations of the division to maintain cleanliness and prevent passengers from littering platforms.

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In September, Around 202 passengers were penalised for littering and the division collected more than Rs 81,000 as fine.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjeev Kumar said the drive would continue.

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