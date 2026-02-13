DT
Home / Amritsar / Over 23 lakh elderly receive monthly pension in Punjab

Over 23 lakh elderly receive monthly pension in Punjab

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:38 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
The Punjab Government has released over Rs 3,806 crore under the Old Age Pension Scheme till January 2026 in the current financial year, ensuring monthly financial assistance to more than 23.62 lakh elderly beneficiaries across the state, MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons, the Amritsar South MLA said the state government is committed to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of senior citizens. He said the government considers the elderly not only an integral part of society but also the living legacy and pride of Punjab.

Dr Nijjar stated that more than 23.62 lakh eligible senior citizens are receiving a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 under the scheme. “The initiative reflects the government’s resolve to translate the slogan ‘Sade Bazurg, Sada Maan’ into reality. The pension ensures that elderly citizens can lead their daily lives with dignity, security, and independence,” he said.

He further informed that, to guarantee the timely and transparent disbursal of pensions, the state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 4,100 crore for the scheme. This allocation, he added, aims to ensure that no eligible beneficiary faces inconvenience in receiving financial assistance.

The MLA said that sustained financial support for the elderly reflects the government’s welfare-oriented approach and its determination to build a secure and inclusive society where every senior citizen can live without anxiety and with full state support.

