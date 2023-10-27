Over 250 aspirants file for Congress ticket to contest Amritsar MC elections

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

Over 250 aspirants applied for a Congress ticket for the ensuing Municipal Corporation polls. Today was the last day to apply for the party ticket from various wards. The activists made a beeline for Congress Bhawan to apply for the ticket.

The Congress is the only political party which has adopted the practice of allotting tickets to its candidates for MC elections. Senior Congress leaders and former councillors have applied for the party ticket. The process of collecting application had started on October 18 and in the last one week, over 250 party activists and leaders filed their application for the ticket. Now, senior leaders in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee will scrutinise the applications and the tickets would be announced after the announcement of election dates.

The state government has announced that it will conduct MC elections by November 15 but there is no preparation by the government to hold the polls. The election date is expected to get postponed in the coming days.

