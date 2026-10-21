Over 250 stalls to light up Swadeshi Diwali Mela in Amritsar

Over 250 stalls featuring indigenous handicrafts, startups and diverse exhibits are being displayed in the 11-day Swadeshi Diwali Mela which will commence on October 28 at the Ranjit Avenue Ground.

To ensure its success, various committees have been formed and committee members held a meeting to review the ongoing preparations.

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Neha Tejpal, convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, addressing media persons here on Tuesday announced the expansion of the organising committee and inspired all members to work toward the event’s success. Sharing details about the 11-day fair, she stated that the event will open with devotional music by renowned bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal.

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This will be followed by various engaging sessions, including a Manthan Manch for youth, a business summit, a farmers’ conference, a youth dialogue, a professional meet, a “war against drugs” campaign and a fit India programme.

Prominent artists, including Baagi, Sargi Mann, Kanwar Grewal, Mander brothers, Mika Singh, Mankirat Aulakh, Sabba and Sippy Gill, will captivate audiences with their live performances.

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She added that to promote indigenous products, the fair will feature over 250 diverse stalls and a food court, serving as major attractions for shopping and dining. The grand finale will mark the 450th anniversary of Sri Amritsar with a Gatka (traditional martial arts) performance and cultural programmes.

Announcing the key appointments, she shared that Rajiv Aneja has been appointed as the fair patron, Rajinder Singh Marwaha as the fair head, Bhavesh Mahajan and Arvind Kumar as hospitality heads, CA Amit Handa and Iqbal Singh as treasury heads and Priyanka Goyal and Mishti Sawlani as Women’s wing heads.

Additionally, Arvind Sharma, Piyush Bhatia, Rajesh Mehra, Paramjit Batra and Vikas Narang have been appointed as co-heads. Ranjeet Kumar and Arun Berry have been assigned publicity heads, while executive committee includes Davinder Singh, Mohit Mahajan, KL Sharma, Gaurav Malhotra, Pankaj Arora, Gaurav Vaid, Rishi Poddar, Jitendra Swami, Rakesh Sharma and Vineet Sareen.

Rajiv Aneja stated that the primary objective of the Swadeshi Diwali Mela is to promote indigenous products. Diwali is a major festival when everyone shops and through this fair they are encouraging city residents to purchase Swadeshi goods.

Appealing to the citizens, Rajinder Marwaha urged maximum participation in the Swadeshi Diwali Mela to support the vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and help spread the spirit of Swadeshi to every household.