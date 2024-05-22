Over 3 kg heroin, arms seized from smuggler’s house

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 21

In a joint search operation, Punjab Police personnel and BSF jawans raided the house of drug smuggler Jaswinder Singh Kaka, a resident of Rajoke village, and seized heroin and arms and ammunition here on Tuesday.

Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh said the accused is already in the custody of SOC (Special Operation Cell, Amritsar). During the raid, 3.124 kg of heroin, two electronic weighing scales, Rs 3 lakh cash, one pistol, six magazines and 111 rounds of different bores were seized.

The DSP said the Khalra police have registered a case under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act and Section 25 (6) of the Arms Act in this regard. The DSP said teams of the Khalra and Bhikhiwind police stations were involved in the search operation.

