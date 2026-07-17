Over 3 lakh devotees benefit from CM Teerth Yatra Scheme: MLA

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur has said that more than three lakh devotees have so far benefited from the Punjab Government’s Chief Minister Teerth Yatra Scheme, which enables people to visit religious and historical places across the country free of cost.

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She said the scheme has helped fulfil the spiritual aspirations of thousands of people, especially senior citizens who were unable to undertake such journeys due to financial constraints. According to the MLA, a total of 3,04,784 devotees have availed themselves of 7,390 pilgrimage trips under the scheme so far.

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Jeevan Jyot Kaur said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to respecting the religious sentiments of people while promoting the state’s cultural and spiritual values. She claimed that the government is working not only for public welfare but also to strengthen the spiritual well-being of citizens.

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The MLA said the scheme has proved particularly beneficial for people aged 50 years and above. She added that it is open to devotees of all religions, castes and sections of society.

To facilitate the journeys, the government has deployed 95 deluxe air-conditioned buses across Punjab. These buses pick up devotees from locations close to their homes in villages, towns and cities and transport them to various pilgrimage destinations.

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Under the scheme, devotees can visit several prominent religious and historical sites, including the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Jallianwala Bagh, the Partition Museum and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

Appealing to residents, the MLA urged people to take advantage of the scheme and visit these sacred places with their families. She said the government bears the entire cost of travel, accommodation, meals, medical assistance and essential kits provided during the pilgrimage.