Over 300 attend rural general health camp

Amritsar, April 29

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization (FICCI FLO), Amritsar chapter, in collaboration with Preet Hospital organised a rural general health camp in Wadala Bhitewad village.

FLO Amritsar chairperson Dr Simarpreet Sandhu said it was the first in the series of several health camps under the FICCI FLO Rural Health Initiative, which aims to provide essential healthcare services to underserved rural community. The camp offered a range of medical services, including general health check-ups, consultations with doctors, diagnostic tests, and counselling sessions on preventive healthcare measures. “With a footfall of over 300 people, the camp witnessed an overwhelming response from the community, highlighting the critical need for such initiatives in rural areas,” said Dr Simarpreet Sandhu. She also emphasised FICCI FLO’s commitment to improving healthcare access in rural communities and empowering individuals to take charge of their health.

The Wadala Dispensary in Wadala Bhitewad village, Ram Tirath road, was donated by Gurdip Singh Wadala. He had built a dispensary, in the late 1970’s there and the building was refurbished by Mehtab Singh Wadala from ground zero. The dispensary is now a first port of call of emergency for the five neighbouring villages.

