Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh (Centre) checks arrangements for matches to be played during the Gully Cricket League — The Hope Cup — at Gandhi Ground in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

A day ahead of the commencement of the Gully Cricket League — The Hope Cup — over 300 teachers of government schools today met Police Commissioner (CP) Naunihal Singh and promised to provide assistance during cricket matches that would be organised by the Police Department.

More than 40,000 players would participate in the tournament under which matches would be held at different grounds. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would inaugurate the tournament at Gandhi Cricket Ground here tomorrow.

The city is all geared up for ‘The Hope Initiative’ with the objective of eradicating drug menace in the state. Residents and supporters joining online have been urged to make virtual presentations of their participation and upload these on the website of the Amritsar Police.

The CP said all arrangements were in place for the October 18 event. “As planned, the event would begin with a Walkathon led by students sporting yellow turbans from the four gates of the walled city to the Golden Temple where an ‘Ardas’ would be offered. The yellow headgears have already been distributed among them. Arrangements for the distribution of ‘prasad’ by the SGPC at the end of the ‘Ardas’ and refreshments by Baba Bhuri Wale have also been made,” the CP said.

He said ‘pledge’ and ‘play’ to combat drug abuse would follow thereafter. “With a mammoth gathering expected in Amritsar on the occasion, the police have chalked out a special traffic management plan for the day. It can be accessed on the website of the Amritsar traffic police. Residents are advised to go through it and avoid being caught in traffic jams,” he said.

Audio-visuals for the initiative were launched on Friday. The CP said it would be a rare sight to witness as boys, girls and even differently-abled would participate in cricket matches, besides professional and iconic cricketers of Amritsar and Punjab in 40 grounds designated across the district.

As of now, 900 teams, including eight girls’ teams, have registered for the matches. More are likely to register for cricket matches to be held in stadiums, high lanes and bylanes of the district.

Free T-shirts would be distributed among at least 15,000 students participating in the event. There are five leagues. These include Jazbaa Cricket League for special children, Women Cricket League, Leaders Cricket League for prominent members of society, FATTA cricket league for street cricket and School Cricket League for students.

“Those participating in the event would be awarded a certificate by the Amritsar Police Commissionerate. Each winning team would be awarded a trophy. Teams making it to finals would also be conferred medals,” the CP said.

Cash prizes worth Rs 15 lakh would be awarded to winners of different contests planned as a part of ‘The Hope Initiative’.

