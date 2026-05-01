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Home / Amritsar / Over 4.6 kg heroin seized in Gharinda, Ramdass

Over 4.6 kg heroin seized in Gharinda, Ramdass

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:41 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar rural police have confiscated a total of 4.632-kg of heroin in two separate incidents in Gharinda and Ramdass border belt here.

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The contraband was apparently smuggled from Pakistan through drones as both the packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The police have registered two separate cases under the NDPS Act in this connection.

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The police said a police party in Dhanoe Kalan border village received a tip-off that a yellow packet was found in the fields in the outer of the villages following which the police seized the packet. It contained around 3.612 kg of heroin.

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In a separate case, during a patrol in Machhiwala village, the police were informed by the village Sarpanch, Harjit Singh, that a yellow packet containing suspected heroin had been found in the fields. The contraband was subsequently found to weigh over 1 kg.

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