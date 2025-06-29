DT
PT
Over 400 gm heroin seized, three held

Over 400 gm heroin seized, three held

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
In a joint operation launched on Friday night in the border village of Dall, the Khalra police and the BSF arrested three persons with 497 grams of heroin. Sub-inspector Sahib Singh of the Khalra police said that the accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh Jeeta, Haroon Singh and Jasbir Singh Vikki of Dall village.

Sahib Singh informed here on Saturday that the police noticed the activity of a drone that had come from across the border. The information was shared with the BSF. A joint patrolling party arrested the accused and recovered a packet weighing around 613 grams which contained 497 grams of heroin. The police took the bicycle of the accused also in its possession. The sub-inspector said that the consignment was delivered by a drone which had entered the area.

A case has been registered by the Khalra police under relevant provisions of law on Friday, informed Sub-inspector Sahib Singh.

