Over 4K residential properties being used for commercial purposes in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 18

In a recent survey of major posh localities developed under various Town Planning (TP) schemes in the city, the Municipal Corporation identified thousands of residential properties converted into commercial establishments without change of land use (CLU) or approval from the authorities.

With the alleged connivance of the officials of Municipal Town Planning Department (MTP), around 4,500 commercial establishments are being run without acquiring CLU in 87 TP scheme colonies developed by the MC and 30 handed-over localities of the Improvement Trust. Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has issued orders to take action on such buildings. The MC also offers to regularise the commercial buildings in residential areas by paying the fee for CLU but this offer is not for all localities.

The MC has issued notices to 50 commercial establishments being run in residential ‘kothis’ in the AIT’s Basant Avenue Development Scheme, which was handed over to the Municipal Corporation by the AIT. The MTP department of the MC is going to start the process of demolishing and sealing such properties. Similarly, notices are being sent to 60 commercial establishments being run in the residential area in Green Avenue, a development scheme handed over to the MC.

The government has given approval to declare the right hand side main Maqbool Road as commercial. The property owners can get CLU for the commercial properties on the right side of Maqbool Road. However, there are several localities on Lawrence Road, Race Course Road, Basant Avenue and Circular Road where the CLU can’t be issued.

There are several hotels, restaurants, showrooms, banks and other commercial activities going on in the houses of posh residential areas. In these TP schemes, professionals like CAs, lawyers, doctors and architects can use 25 per cent of the covered area to run an office or OPD.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that orders have been issued to the MTP department to take action against the commercial establishments being run in residential areas under various TP schemes.