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Home / Amritsar / Over 5 lakh have benefited from pilgrimage scheme: Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO

Over 5 lakh have benefited from pilgrimage scheme: Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO flags off a bus at Wadala Johal village.
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More than five lakh devotees have so far benefited from the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana in Punjab, Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said on Friday after flagging off another bus under the scheme from Wadala Johal village in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency, which he represents.

The bus carried pilgrims to Sri Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa, Sri Kiratpur Sahib and the Mata Naina Devi Temple.

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ETO said medical teams were also deployed during the pilgrimage, keeping in view the health and safety of the pilgrims, to provide immediate medical assistance in case of an emergency.

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He said the scheme had benefited people by providing them an opportunity to visit religious places. He added that the government made arrangements for accommodation, meals and other essential facilities during the pilgrimage so that devotees could undertake the journey without inconvenience.

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