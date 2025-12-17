Over 500 grams of heroin seized

In a joint search operation, the Khalra police and the BSF seized 509 grams of heroin from a border area village here on Monday. The contraband was dropped by a drone, which came from the Pakistan side. Khalra SHO Sub-inspector Sahib Singh, who led the search operation on Monday night, said that the police received information from higher officials and the search operation was conducted in the fields of farmer Daler Singh of Dall village.

A packet weighing around 576 grams was found. It contained the contraband while the packaging material weighed around 67 grams. The police have registered a case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934. The seizure has been one among a series of such actions by the police and BSF.

