Over 6.5 kg heroin seized in separate cases; three nabbed

The Amritsar Rural police have arrested three persons and seized more than 6.5 kg of heroin along with suspected drug money in two separate cases.

Advertisement

In the first case, the Ajnala police arrested Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, and Charanjit Kaur, alias Saranjit Kaur, both residents of Bachhiwind village under the Lopoke police station. According to the police, acting on a specific tip-off, the Ajnala police raided a house near Bhagat Namdev Colony where the two accused had allegedly been staying for the past few days.

Advertisement

The informer had claimed that the duo was involved in heroin trafficking and had recently brought a large consignment for distribution. During the raid, the police recovered 6.072 kg of heroin packed in a transparent polythene bag. Both accused were arrested, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the consignment.

Advertisement

In another operation, the Beas police arrested Jaswinder Singh, a resident of the Nikka Rayya area. A police team intercepted him during patrolling near Rayya Khurd village after he allegedly attempted to evade the police on noticing the patrol party.

A search led to the recovery of 510 grams of heroin and Rs 9.90 lakh, suspected to be drug proceeds. The seizure was carried out using an official drug detection kit, following which a case was registered under Sections 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

The police said further investigation is underway to identify the backward and forward linkages of the accused and to uncover the larger drug trafficking network.