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Home / Amritsar / Over 700 participate in ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally at Khalsa College

Over 700 participate in ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally at Khalsa College

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Residents take part in a cycle rally at Khalsa College in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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More than 700 people, including local youths, students, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, senior citizens, sportspersons and other residents, participated in the 94th edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’ at Khalsa College in Amritsar, promoting fitness, road safety and a drug-free Punjab.

Organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the event featured a cycle rally, traditional Punjabi martial art Gatka, bhangra, yoga sessions and Zumba workouts. The activities aimed to encourage people to incorporate sports and physical exercise into their daily lives.

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Hockey players Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh attended the event as special guests and urged young people to embrace sports and stay away from drug addiction. The programme was organised as part of the Fit India Movement, with a focus on fitness, environmental protection, road safety and the campaign for a drug-free Punjab.

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Addressing the participants, the players emphasised the role of sports in keeping young people away from social evils and fostering discipline and positivity.

“Sports are not limited to the field; they are the most powerful means of keeping youth away from social evils like drug addiction and instilling discipline and positivity in life. The soil of Punjab has always been the birthplace of sports and bravery. If our young generation turns to the fields, tracks and bicycles, the creation of a healthy, empowered and drug-free society will automatically become possible,” they said.

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The event also marked the arrival in Amritsar of a special ‘Drug-Free Yatra’, which began in Ludhiana on October 4. During its journey, awareness activities were held at various stops to educate young people and the public about the harmful effects of drug addiction, measures to combat the menace and the importance of sports.

The yatra will pass through various districts of Punjab before concluding with a ceremony at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, on November 1.

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