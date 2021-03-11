Over 700 students get degrees at convocation in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

BBK DAV College for Women organised its 50th convocation to award degrees to its 2019-20 batch of graduates and postgraduates. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA, Amritsar North, was the chief guest and awarded degrees to more than 700 graduates and post-graduates from varied disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Science, Journalism, Economics, Computers Science, Multimedia and Fashion Design.

Dr Ashwani Bhalla, Professor and Additional Director (College Education), Department of Higher Education, Government of Punjab, was the guest of honour.

Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia presented the annual report of the college, highlighting the honours and achievements of BBK in Academics and co-academics at state, national and international level. She congratulated the degree holders and encouraged them to be the torch-bearers of Vedic values, academic excellence and work ethics in all walks of life.

In his convocation address, the chief guest Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said in present, quality education and development have become synonyms with each other. “While our education system is more examination and result oriented, focus should actually be on attaining excellence rather than scoring good marks in the exams,” he said, adding that there is no substitute for hard work. “The actual purpose of education must be to prepare individuals, who are responsible and accountable to themselves and their community,” he said.

Dr Bhalla urged students to be a source of pride as well as joy to their parents, the alma-mater and nation. He appealed to the students to equip themselves with skill-based education to become employment providers rather than job seekers.

The Youth Welfare Department of the college enthralled the audience with a performance of the folk orchestra. Towards the end of the event, the latest issue of the college magazine “Shachi” was also released.