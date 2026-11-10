Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Over 8 kg of heroin seized by Amritsar police

Over 8 kg of heroin seized by Amritsar police

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:20 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo.
Advertisement

The Amritsar rural police recovered 8.409 kg of heroin in two separate operations in the border belt here yesterday.

In the first case, officials recovered 7.904 kg of heroin, two motorcycles, a SIM card and a tracker device from the Bhindi Saidan area.

A team led by SHO Simranjit Kaur was patrolling the area when a source tipped them about a suspected heroin consignment being transported by Avan Lakha Singh.

Acting on the input, the team reached the spot and found two motorcycles parked near a tubewell room.

Advertisement

During search, the police found a packet concealed in bundles of paddy straw near the motorcycles. The packet, sealed with yellow tape, was opened in the presence of the police team, leading to the recovery of 7.904 kg of heroin apart from packaging material.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against unknown persons.

The police are now working on tracing the ownership of the bikes recovered from the scene, while forensic analysis of the tracker device is also being conducted. Meanwhile, the Gharinda police recovered 505 gm of heroin from a field at Khehra village.

Advertisement

The police said an ASI received information from a Special Cell team about a suspicious packet lying in the field. A police team reached the spot and recovered the packet. It was found to contain 505 gm of heroin.

A separate case was registered at the Gharinda police station and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the consignments and identify those involved in the drug trade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts