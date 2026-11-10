Over 8 kg of heroin seized by Amritsar police

The Amritsar rural police recovered 8.409 kg of heroin in two separate operations in the border belt here yesterday.

In the first case, officials recovered 7.904 kg of heroin, two motorcycles, a SIM card and a tracker device from the Bhindi Saidan area.

A team led by SHO Simranjit Kaur was patrolling the area when a source tipped them about a suspected heroin consignment being transported by Avan Lakha Singh.

Acting on the input, the team reached the spot and found two motorcycles parked near a tubewell room.

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During search, the police found a packet concealed in bundles of paddy straw near the motorcycles. The packet, sealed with yellow tape, was opened in the presence of the police team, leading to the recovery of 7.904 kg of heroin apart from packaging material.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against unknown persons.

The police are now working on tracing the ownership of the bikes recovered from the scene, while forensic analysis of the tracker device is also being conducted. Meanwhile, the Gharinda police recovered 505 gm of heroin from a field at Khehra village.

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The police said an ASI received information from a Special Cell team about a suspicious packet lying in the field. A police team reached the spot and recovered the packet. It was found to contain 505 gm of heroin.

A separate case was registered at the Gharinda police station and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the consignments and identify those involved in the drug trade.