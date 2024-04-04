Over 800 get degrees at BBK DAV convocation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

BBK DAV College for Women held its 53rd convocation to award degrees to the 2022-23 batch of graduates and postgraduates. Professor Dr Dhananjay Singh, member secretary, Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, was the chief guest at the occasion, while Professor Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Padma Shree recipient and Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, presided over the function and delivered the convocation address. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia presented the annual report of the college, highlighting the honours and achievements of BBK in academics, sports and co-curricular activities at state, national and international levels. While felicitating the degree holders, Dr Walia advised them to nurture empathy. She also highlighted the pivotal role of education in social mobility, especially for women.

In the convocation address, Dr Bedi acknowledged the tremendous contribution of BBK DAV towards women’s education. He said that Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj, strongly advocated the cause of holistic education for empowering women socially and economically.

While congratulating the degree holders, Dr Dhananjay underscored the significance of integrating women into the nation’s workforce. He said development of the nation depended on ensuring gender equalit. More than 800 graduates and postgraduates from various disciplines were awarded degrees.

