Over 900 drivers get registered for e-autos

Amritsar, July 15
With 250 new registrations today, a total of 925 diesel auto rickshaw drivers got registered for e-autos during the camp being organised to collect the data of the diesel auto rickshaws in the city. The camp will continue till July 21 and the registration windows will remain open on Sunday too.
The MC has been organising the registration camp at Guru Nanak Bhawan near the bus stand and the municipal Corporation’s head office at Ranjit Avenue to create a database to ascertain the number of diesel autos plying in the city. The camps were started on July 12 and would continue till July 21.
