Over month on, no clues in Air Force officer suicide case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

Even after a lapse of over one and a half months, the Chheharta police are yet to make any breakthrough in the incident in which an Air Force officer ended his life after being duped by a conman.

The police are still awaiting a report from the cyber cell, which was asked to investigate the call details of the victim to find clues about the fraudster.

The victim, Raghubir Singh (70), who retired as a junior warrant officer, had lost around Rs 8.6 crore to the fraudster. He had accused one ‘Bade Sahib’ for taking the extreme step. His wife Maninder Kaur had gone to her parents when he committed suicide.

She alleged that some ‘Bade Sahib’ had duped her husband of the money on the pretext of doubling the amount. On the basis of her statement, the police have booked ‘Bade Sahib’ for abetment to suicide. The police also found a suicide note from his room. His wife alleged that Raghubir Singh used to get calls from ‘Bade Sahib’ on a regular basis. He said a person also used to come to the house saying that he was sent by ‘Bade Sahib’.

Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said the police had sought a report from the cyber crime cell to probe the call details of the victim. He said only call details would help in finding clues about the fraudster who had cheated the victim. Once we get the report, we would take further action.

“We cannot move further till we identify the suspects. We have asked the cyber cell in this regard to give the report soon,” he said.