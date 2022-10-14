Over the moon

Special events marked the Karva Chauth celebrations in Amritsar as women observed fast with patience and had fun while performing the traditional ceremonies held at several places in the city. Several clubs and hotels had made arrangements for exciting activities to keep women high on energy and glamour.

Tambola, couple games, fashion shows, mehndi events and musical performances kept the fun alive. Women attired beautifully and dressed to kill also walked the ramp justifying their efforts. Heritage Club and Amritsar Club too had an entire day of fun-filled activities. Stalls after stalls lined up in the bylanes of the walled city and outside were the Karva Chauth hotspots for women and young girls, who queued up to buy dozens of sparkling bangles in every possible colour.

Wellness experts too made the day special for the womenfolk with discount offers on make-up and beauty treatments, which successfully caught the attention of many.