Overflowing garbage bins belie MC's claims

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

Though officials of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation claim that the solid waste management company hired by them collects 100 percent garbage by approaching every door in the city, the overflowing bins at old garbage collection points belie their tall claims.

As per the claims of the MC, these collection point bins should have been removed since the day the company started lifting the garbage from door to door. But such bins are placed in almost every locality and marketplaces from where the company workers lift the garbage twice in a week.

Residents say this is a common sight across the city, mainly on weekends when sanitation workers are off work. On weekends, lakhs of tourists visit the city. The overflowing bins are an eyesore for visitors and residents.

Private sanitation workers collect garbage from various establishments, localities and markets and dump garbage at the bins at collection points. With this practice, the purpose of segregating garbage at source seems to have been defeated.

“On the one hand, the MC issues challans for not segregating garbage at source, but the bins have been installed where tere is no option of segregation. The hotels, restaurants and shopping mall workers dump garbage into the same bins. The MC should install at least two bins at collection points for segregation,” said Naveen Kumar, a resident of Majitha Road.