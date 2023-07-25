Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 24

The Tung Dhab drain on the outskirts of the city is overflowing with the flood water coming from the Kathunangal side. Reason: the rainwater is coming down from hilly areas. The areas near the Majitha-Verka bypass, residential localities and low-lying agricultural land witnessed waterlogging last night. Several acres of paddy fields at Mudhhal, Verka and Pandori Lubana were submerged in rainwater.

A number of shanty-dwellers along the bypass road, who reside alongside the drain, were rescued by local residents. The flood water entered their shanties. Meanwhile, volunteers from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) distributed food among them.

The roads and streets of Sandhu Colony and other residential localities near the Majitha-Verka bypass were flooded with the water last night. However, the water level decreased in the morning, but still low-lying areas are witnessing water-logging.

Residents of localities on the bypass road alleged that Tung Dhab drain was overflowing due to illegal bridges by some mills and other private commercial establishments. Some colonies have illegally constructed bridges on the drain, which narrowed its surface.

Residents of Pandori Lubana alleged that they witness the loss of paddy crop due to the flooding caused by the overflowing drain water coming from the Mudhal side. “The authorities didn’t desilt the drains before the monsoon. It is not the first time that low-lying fields of Pandori village were submerged in the water. The water coming from the Mudhal side damaged the crops. The drain is overflowing and has witnessed breaches,” said Gurdev Singh, a resident of Pandori.

“The drain coming from the industrial area and the Tung Dhab drain are highly polluted water bodies on the outskirts of the city. The rainwater coming from villages on the Batala Road flows towards the city and enters these drains. There are no proper edges of these drains. The water from these polluted drains submerged the fields and residential localities. The administration should build the edges of drains,” said Mandeep Singh, another resident.