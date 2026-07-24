Overnight rain leaves city roads waterlogged in Amritsar

A night of relentless rain left large parts of the city and its surrounding areas waterlogged on Thursday morning, disrupting normal life and exposing shortcomings in the city’s drainage infrastructure. While the rainfall brought much-needed relief from the prevailing humid conditions and proved beneficial for farmers, it also caused widespread inconvenience to commuters and residents.

Advertisement

The rain, which continued intermittently as a steady drizzle through the morning, submerged roads, streets and several low-lying residential areas. Water accumulated on major roads as well as internal streets, slowing traffic and making commuting difficult. In several localities, residents were forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their workplaces, schools and markets.

Advertisement

The worst-affected stretch was near Fatehgarh Rajputtan on the Amritsar-Mehta road, where overflowing water from a nearby nullah inundated the road, triggering long traffic snarls. Vehicles moved at a crawl as motorists struggled to negotiate the flooded stretch.

Advertisement

Local residents blamed the situation on the government’s failure to complete the bridge under construction at the site and the lack of timely clearance of water hyacinth from the nullah. A dense growth of hyacinth obstructed the natural flow of water, causing the nullah to overflow after the heavy rainfall.

Within the city, the showers once again highlighted deficiencies in the stormwater drainage network. Faulty storm sewers in some areas and the complete absence of a proper drainage system in many others resulted in extensive waterlogging. Several intersections and market areas remained submerged for hours, affecting business activity and causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

Advertisement

Despite the urban disruption, the rainfall brought cheer to farmers across the district, particularly those cultivating paddy in areas with limited canal irrigation. The showers significantly reduced their dependence on tube wells and electricity for irrigation while easing concerns over adequate water availability during the crucial transplantation period.

“The rain has come at the right time. It will save irrigation costs and improve soil moisture,” said Harnam Singh, a farmer.