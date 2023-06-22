Owner leaves canines home alone for months without food, booked

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 21

The city police have booked a local resident under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act after he went abroad, leaving his two pet dogs in the house on their own.

The dogs were tethered in the verandah of the house, under the scorching heat of the blazing sun and one of the canines was on the verge of death. The incident came to light when a local Ranjit Avenue resident apprised an NGO — the Animal Welfare and Care Services Foundation — about the matter, following which members of the organisation rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The NGO brought the matter to the notice of the police, and a case was registered.

Deepak Kumar, the manager of the NGO, in his complaint, stated that Dr PS Bedi, the pet owner who went abroad with his family six months previously, left the two canines behind at home without food. He said the dogs had been tied under the open sky and that there was nobody to look after the two canines. There no arrangements in place to ensure the upkeep of the pets.

He said some members of the NGO talked to the owner, but it did not yield a positive outcome. The police have registered a case under Section 428 of the IPC and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act in this regard.

Humanity gone to the dogs