Owners of 4 illegal immigration centres booked

Amritsar, March 29
A number of illegal immigration centres have mushroomed in the holy city. The accused are allegedly defrauding innocent youth and people on the pretext of sending them abroad.
Dr Vijay Alam Singh, DCP (Law and Order) ordered the registration of an FIR against four such immigration centres being run in the posh Ranjit Avenue locality here.
“These centres were hoodwinking the people by saying that they were approved by the government though they did not have requisite license,” said Dr Vijay Alam Singh.
Among those booked included owners/managers of Success Mantra, Sodhi Immigration, E-education and Wayzone and unknown persons. They were booked under Section 420 (fraud), 188 (disobedience of an order made by a public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
The DCP said many centres were under radar and more such centres would be booked in the near future.
