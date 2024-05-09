Owners to be responsible for open borewell accidents: Amritsar DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Land owners will be held responsible for any accident due to an open borewell that also leads to contamination of groundwater, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said here today.

He said the Supreme Court had issued special instructions in this regard in its order given on August 6, 2010, which must be complied with. He said people and farmers should be made aware of dangers open borewells hold so that they should not leave their borewells open.

He said concerned departments should make efforts at the regional level to identify such borewells. He wrote to the officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation to ensure that the farmers did not leave any borewell open in their fields. Apart from this, members of Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Secretaries should immediately close such open borewells in the villages.

