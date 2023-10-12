Paddy arrival picks up pace in mandis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

The harvesting of paddy has picked up pace in the district and till date a total of 3,05,289 metric tonnes (MT) of crop has arrived in the grain markets. Of this, 53,127 MT is parmal variety while 2,52,162 MT is basmati.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar visited the different grain markets to take stock of the procurement process and said that a total of Rs 57.18 crore has been disbursed to the farmers in lieu of the parmal crop procured by different government agencies.

He said that the procurement agencies have been instructed to ensure payment of the produce lifted within 24 hours of the purchase. The DC added that the procurement agencies have been instructed to ensure lifting of the grains at the earliest so that the farmers do not have to face a shortage of space when they visit the markets with fresh produce from the fields.

Talwar added that the procurement of parmal and basmati varieties is going on smoothly at all the grain markets in the district as there is no shortage of bardana (gunny bags), labour or transport to help in lifting of the produce. He said that the SDMs have been appointed as nodal officers for procurement in their respective areas to help in better coordination among different procurement agencies and government departments.

At the same time, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the farmers to bring only fully ripened crop to the markets so that the grains have moisture within the permissible limit and can be procured instantly.

The DC also asked the Mandi Board and procurement agencies to be prepared as the harvesting would increase in the coming days and more produce would arrive in the markets on a daily basis.