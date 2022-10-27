Paddy procurement: 6.81-lakh MT crop arrives in markets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

With nearly 80 per cent of the crop already harvested, the grain markets in the district witnessed an arrival of 6.81 lakh metric tonnes of produce during the season. As the harvesting of late sown basmati varieties; Pusa 1718 and Pusa 1121 have also begun, the harvesting is expected to be completed within next 10 days.

The district agriculture officials stated that Pusa 1718 is fetching a price of Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,400 per quintal and Pusa 1121 is being sold for Rs 3,600 to Rs 3,800 per quintal. With the basmati 1509 variety having already fetched a better price this year, the profits of the basmati growers have increased.

The Pusa 1121 variety had fetched a price in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per quintal during the last year. A comparatively newer variety, the Pusa 1718 is also growing popular with the basmati growers.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said basmati varieties which are purchased by private buyers only have got a better price this season. The price being higher by over Rs 700 per quintal this season, the area under the crop is expected to rise further in the next season.

Of the total 6.81 lakh MT paddy arrival in the market, 3.339 lakh MT are parmal varieties which are produced by the government agencies and 3.42 lakh MT are basmati varieties which are purchased by the private buyers.