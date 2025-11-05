DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Paddy procurement row: Govt launches probe in 3 flood-hit Punjab districts

Paddy procurement row: Govt launches probe in 3 flood-hit Punjab districts

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Government has started a probe into how the paddy procured till date was at par with the crop procured last year in three flood-ravaged districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka.

Advertisement

The deputy commissioners of the three districts have been asked by the Food and Civil Supplies Department to henceforth go in for “conditional purchase” only after the District Food Civil Supplies Controllers or SDMs verify bonafides of farmers to ascertain that paddy they have brought for procurement has been produced by them.

Advertisement

In Amritsar, 3.02 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy was procured last year and 2.98 LMT so far this year.

Advertisement

In Tarn Taran, 9.29 LMT was procured last year and 9.02 LMT has been procured so far this year. In Fazilka, 2.14 LMT was procured last year as well as this year.

This is despite the fact that standing crop on 61,256 acres in Amritsar, 23,308 acres in Tarn Taran and 33,123 acres in Fazilka had been destroyed in the recent floods, according to the Agriculture Department.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, officials agreed that there had been “large-scale smuggling” of cheaper non-basmati varieties from Rajasthan to mandis in Fazilka, where farmers, in cahoots with commission agents and unscrupulous officials, have shown this as having been produced in the district.

This cheaper paddy is being sold to government procurement agencies at the MSP of Rs 2,389 per quintal.

“Earlier, an FIR was registered in Fazilka to curb the practice,” said a senior department officer. The officer said they had then sought the help of the Punjab Police as well as Punjab Mandi Board officials to ensure that this malpractice was curbed.

Officials in Amritsar and Tarn Taran said the reason for increase in paddy procurement was that farmers had shifted to non-basmati varieties this year.

According to officials, farmers told them that since basmati paddy did not fetch good price last year, they shifted to non-basmati varieties that are procured by government agencies at minimum support price.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts