Paddy sowing across fence begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

The farmers owning land across the border fence with Pakistan started paddy transplantation from today.

The farmers stated that as it was the first day for paddy transplantation, a few of them started releasing water into their fields so that seedlings could be planted. They said the work would pick up the pace in the next few days.

Agriculture officials stated that a relaxation to the farmers tilling their lands across the fence has been granted in view of the restrictions imposed by the security forces on working in these fields.

As the workers have to work for long hours during the paddy season to complete the paddy transplantation work, the BSF too has relaxed the timings for working in the fields after the local farmers staged a protest on Friday.

As per the new timings, the farmers and workers would be able to work in the fields from 8am to 6pm. The farmers stated that finding labourers to work in fields across the fence was already difficult as they preferred to work on this side of the fence.

“During the paddy season, the labourers usually start their work by 6am and then they take a break in the afternoon as the heat becomes unbearable. Then again they work till late in the night,” said Yodh Singh, a farmer.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said the farmers in the remaining districts would be allowed to transplant paddy after June 19 as by then the monsoon is expected to arrive. He said the decision to allow different dates for paddy transplantation in different districts was taken in view of the peculiar conditions in these particular areas.