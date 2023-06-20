Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

On the first day of paddy transplantation in the district today, cultivators started puddling of their fields to prepare them for the manual transplantation of paddy saplings. The irrigation department also released water in the canal minors which would be of much help to the farmers in sowing the crop.

Earlier, the state government had allowed the farmers in the district to transplant paddy in their fields after June. Farmers in other three districts of the Majha region were allowed to transplant paddy after June 16. However, even as farmers in Tarn Taran were permitted to transplant paddy after June 16, the irrigation department had not released canal water in the minors.

However, farmers in Tarn Taran received the canal water on Monday. The farmers stated that the delay in paddy transplantation is because the local workforce was trying to hike labour charges.

In the rural areas, the farmers are now paying a minimum of Rs 3,600 per acre to labour for manual transplanting. In some areas, the labourers were also trying to get a better price as there is a shortage of labour, especially as the influx of mirgant workers during the season has declined for the past many years.

Sahib Singh, a resident of Malawali, said, “In villages near the city, the farmers had paid around Rs 4,500-Rs 5,000 per year. However this season, the workers are demanding even more.”

Chief Agricultural Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “Paddy transplanting would pick up pace in the coming days.”