Paddy sowing in state to be spared power woes

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has assured farmers of uninterrupted electricity supply during the ongoing paddy season. The aim is to ensure smooth agricultural operations without any disruptions to power supply.

Advertisement

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the state government is standing firmly with the farmers and is taking steps to ensure timely and seamless electricity availability. He said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set up dedicated control rooms at all zonal levels and a central control room at its head office in Patiala to monitor 24x7 electricity supply across the state.

To make the complaint process easier and more accessible, the PSPCL has launched several digital platforms. Consumers can now register their complaints related to power supply or billing through multiple channels by calling the toll-free number 1912, sending an SMS, giving a missed call to 1800-180-1512, or using WhatsApp on 96461-01912. PSPCL’s mobile app, available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, also allows consumers to get timely alerts regarding planned outages and other important updates.

Advertisement

The minister said the PSPCL mobile app is a reliable and user-friendly platform that helps manage power issues efficiently. It sends real-time notifications about scheduled outages and provides useful information for consumers. He emphasised that the commitment of PSPCL to provide excellent services is reflected in the wide range of digital support options available to the public.

Consumers can call or send SMS to 1912, a 24-hour dedicated helpline, for instant assistance with power-related problems. By giving a missed call to 1800-180-1512, consumers can receive updates on billing details, payment confirmations, and current power supply status without any charge. The WhatsApp number 96461-01912 offers instant access to billing information, complaint registration, and service-related queries.

Advertisement

Dedicated control rooms have been activated across all operational zones in the state, allowing consumers to contact their respective zonal offices for immediate support.