Paddy starts arriving in mandis

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 7

With the arrival of PR-1509, the early variety of paddy, procurement has started in the grain market here. The farmers too appeared to be satisfied with the better price offered by the private firms. Notably, the grain market in Tarn Taran is the only one in the district where there is provision for procuring paddy by the private firms.

Amrinder Singh, Mandi Supervisor, said here today that ever since the new season had started, 1800 gunny bags of PR-1509 variety of paddy had arrived in the Tarn Taran grain market till date. Eight hundred bags arrived on Thursday (today), in a single day.

Manpreet Singh, a farmer from Rampur Bhutwind village, who came to the market with his paddy today, was offered the price of Rs 3,674 per quintal as compared Rs 3,100 last year. He said that he had 35 acres of land and had cultivated the PR-1509 variety of paddy in all 35 acres. Expressing his satisfaction over the price, he said he was eager to take his crop to the mandi soon.

Mandi Supervisor Amrinder Singh said that in the new paddy season, the rate varied from Rs 3,530 to Rs 3,778 per quintal compared to Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,400 last year. He said farmers were happy with the price given to them this season.

On the other hand, Ashok Sethi, an international exporter, said that the offer of a better price was a temporary phase. With prohibitions imposed by the Union Government, private firms, especially the exporters, were not ready to come to the market to procure paddy. The exporters said that the exact picture would become clear only when paddy of other varieties comes to the market.

Hundreds of flood affected farmers and their families, who had lost their paddy crop, condemned the state government for not releasing compensation to them. Hardeep Singh Babbu, a farmer from Sabhra village, said that he had lost all hopes of getting his minor son admitted to a school as his crop on 20 acres of land had been totally damaged after the breach in embankment on Sutlej river at Ghadum village.

#Tarn Taran