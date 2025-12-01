DT
Paediatrician urges mindful eating at Rotary Club meeting

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:14 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
The Rotary Club Amritsar Midtown organised a health awareness session during its weekly meeting at Bhavan’s SL Public School on Sunday, where guest speaker Dr Naresh Grover, a noted paediatrician and nutrition expert, delivered an informative talk on common gut issues and mindful eating.

Dr Grover addressed the rising incidence of digestive disorders across age groups, attributing the trend to fast-paced lifestyles. Acidity, constipation, bloating, indigestion and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are now common among adults, he said.

He added that children, too, are increasingly experiencing recurrent abdominal pain linked to acidity and constipation, often caused by irregular eating habits, excessive consumption of processed foods, stress and inadequate sleep.

Highlighting the gut’s crucial role in digestion, immunity, mood regulation and overall well-being, Dr Grover urged attendees to adopt mindful eating practices. These included eating slowly, chewing food thoroughly, maintaining regular meal timings, avoiding distractions during meals, staying hydrated, incorporating fibre-rich foods, avoiding late-night eating and engaging in physical activity after meals.

