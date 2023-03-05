Painting contest winners awarded

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

In view of the G20 Summit, a wall-painting competition was organised by the district administration with the help of artists to give a beautiful look to the walls of government buildings in the city.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the contest today by Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan. Encouraging the artists, the DC said the administration had received an enthusiastic response from them and they had worked with great zeal. He said the artists not only participated in the competition but also painted different themes in the given time on the walls of Amritsar.

In today’s results, the painting on the theme of education by Dr Lalit Gopal Parashar, Kumar Vaibhav, Malkit Singh, Mohit Kashyap and Sachin Ohlan won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh in the professional artist’s category.