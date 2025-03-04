DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Pak intruder neutralised by BSF at International Border

Pak intruder neutralised by BSF at International Border

Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead a Pakistan intruder on the Amritsar border on Monday. During the morning hours, the BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Border). He...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:25 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead a Pakistan intruder on the Amritsar border on Monday.

During the morning hours, the BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Border). He started approaching towards border security fence taking advantage of undulating ground and wheat crops in the border area near Kotrazda village in the district.

The BSF troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop his advance and started running towards the border security fence.

Advertisement

Noticing his aggressive gesture, the troops on duty fired at the advancing intruder in self-defence and neutralized him on the spot.

On searching the area carefully, a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. The legal formalities of handing over the body of the Pakistan intruder to the Ramdas police station are being carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper