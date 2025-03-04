Pak intruder neutralised by BSF at International Border

Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead a Pakistan intruder on the Amritsar border on Monday.

During the morning hours, the BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Border). He started approaching towards border security fence taking advantage of undulating ground and wheat crops in the border area near Kotrazda village in the district.

The BSF troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop his advance and started running towards the border security fence.

Advertisement

Noticing his aggressive gesture, the troops on duty fired at the advancing intruder in self-defence and neutralized him on the spot.

On searching the area carefully, a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. The legal formalities of handing over the body of the Pakistan intruder to the Ramdas police station are being carried out.