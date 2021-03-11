Pak national held from International Border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Border Security Force arrested a Pakistani intruder identified as Mohammad Shaukat when he crossed into Indian Territory. He was later handed over to the Lopoke police station here where a case under Sections 3, 34, 20 Indian Passport Act was registered against him. Further investigations were under progress. TNS

Incentives for 8 industrial units

Amritsar: Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan has approved incentives for eight industrial units of the district. This was decided at a meeting of the district-level approval committee constituted under the Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2017, held under the chairmanship of the DC here on Friday. These units had applied for incentives on the online portal. Their production date was approved and incentives under the policy, such as electricity duty, exempted for 10 years and interest and policy subsidies were sanctioned. Those units that wish to start production in future would be extended exemption from 5 per cent stamp duty for the site to be developed for setting up manufacturing plants and EDC charges would also be waived for them. The DC asked the eight industrialists to inform the district administration of the need of skilled manpower. TNS

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone

Amritsar: The BSF on Friday shot down a drone that entered the Indian air space from the Pakistan side near Dhanoe Kalan village falling in the Amritsar sector here on the intervening night of April 28 and 29. During a combing operation in the morning, the BSF recovered the same. It was a China-made black coloured quadcopter (model DJI Matrice-300), informed BSF official in a press note issued on Friday. The BSF authorities said around 1.15 am on Friday, BSF troops heard buzzing sound of suspected flying object/drone entering Dhanoe Kalan village from the Pakistan side to India near Dhanoe Kalan village. The troops tried to intercept the same by firing. As the buzzing sound stopped, the BSF jawans immediately cordoned off the entire area. During the search, the China-made quadcopter was found lying on agricultural land. TNS

Photographers robbed of Rs 15K

Amritsar: Two photographers returning from a function was robbed of Rs 15,000 in Sadar police station area. Amrit Singh, the victim, told that he, along with Aryan, was returning home and reached near Green Land Resort. Suddenly, two bike-borne persons came and hit their motorcycle. He said they snatched the cash from his pocket and fled away. TNS

Rs 88K snatched at knifepoint

Amritsar: Sanjay Mahajan, a resident of Majitha Road, was robbed of Rs 88,350 when he was going to hand over the amount to his aunt on his scooter. He said when he was going from SSSS School to Kashmir Avenue, unidentified persons stopped him and snatched the cash at knifepoint. A case has been registered.