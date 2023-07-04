Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

New Delhi, July 4
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has attached the Amritsar house of two brothers, who are accused in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror case.
The NIA in an official statement said, “The residential property of the brothers, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram Singh alias Vicky and Maninder Singh alias Mani, has been attached under Section 25(1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, after its designation as ‘proceeds of terrorism’. The brothers have already been arrested by the NIA in the case, it added.
In connection with the case the NIA has already filed four chargesheets (including three supplementary) against 13 accused under the relevant sections of the UAPA, NDPS and IPC. The case was registered by the NIA on May 8, 2020.
“The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by a narco terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan. The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border,” the NIA said.
The sale proceeds of the smuggled drugs were being used to create movable and immovable properties in Punjab, besides being channelised to fund terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the Kashmir Valley, it added.
Earlier in this case, the NIA had also attached and seized some land, measuring 60 kanal 10 marla and six vehicles and Rs 6.35 lakh in cash, the agency said, adding that further investigation into the case continues.
