Pak veteran journalist visits Folklore Research Academy

Amritsar, December 27
Noted Pakistani human rights activist Hussain Naqi today visited the office of Folklore Research Academy in city. The veteran journalist was on a brief visit to India from Lahore and met several members of the Folklore Research Academy as he was greeted by Academy president, Ramesh Yadav.
Naqi, a veteran journalist in Pakistan, is considered as among the first scribes in the country to laid the foundation of anti-establishment movements. Critical of several politicians and one of the survivors of partition, Naqi interacted with Yadav and many others on several issues. “Hussain’s journey has been a very difficult one. He was the national president of students in Karachi and raised the voice of college and university students in Balochistan, during tumultuous early years after partition. He was jailed by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and later served as Editor of View Point, Sazan newspaper Shahmukhi and Chief Editor of Punjab Panch newspaper. He is a human rights icon and is currently working as the Finance Secretary of SAARC,” said Ramesh Yadav. Born in Lucknow, Hussain migrated with his family to Pakistan during Partition. His elder brother still lives in Lucknow. He is here to meet his elder brother and his family.
Naqi discussed the attacks on the minorities living in Pakistan and India, a subject that is of concern in both countries. He also appealed to make visa system easier for both the countries so that the people of both the countries can bow down to their respective homelands. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove