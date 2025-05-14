DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / In diplomatic win days after launch of Op Sindoor, Pakistan hands over apprehended BSF jawan

In diplomatic win days after launch of Op Sindoor, Pakistan hands over apprehended BSF jawan

Sends him via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab; had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan’s territory
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Animesh Singh
Amritsar/New Delhi, Updated At : 12:41 PM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Purnam Kumar Shaw along with BSF jawans at Attari-Wagah joint check post on Wednesday.
Advertisement

In what can be termed as a diplomatic victory for India just days after the launch of Operation Sindoor and declaration of ceasefire, Purnam Kumar Shaw, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who had strayed into Pakistan’s territory and had been detained by Pakistan Rangers, was handed over to India at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post here today. He had been in the custody of the Pakistan rangers since April 23 when he inadvertently crossed over to Paksitan’s territory.

“Today, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was handed over to India at 10.30 am through the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post here,” confirmed BSF spokesman, while adding that the handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols. Shaw, who was deputed on ‘Kisan Guard’ duty near the Jalloke border outpost on the Indo-Pak border, had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan’s territory.

The Tribune had reported on May 13 that though interaction with Pakistan Rangers was off the radar in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor offensive, the issue of Kumar's release is said to have been taken up during the DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were held on May 12.

Advertisement

BSF officials confirmed that Kumar was released "through other communication channels", though initially flag meetings were also held regularly with Pakistan Rangers to secure his release.

Kumar's family members, including his wife, had also met BSF officials in Punjab last month, and they had been given assurance that discussions with Pakistan Rangers were being held regarding his release.

Advertisement

The BSF’s 182 Battalion deputed in the area had moved to another location a few days ago and the jawan was part of an advance team of the regiment replacing it. He was not familiar with the location.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper