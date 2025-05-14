In what can be termed as a diplomatic victory for India just days after the launch of Operation Sindoor and declaration of ceasefire, Purnam Kumar Shaw, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who had strayed into Pakistan’s territory and had been detained by Pakistan Rangers, was handed over to India at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post here today. He had been in the custody of the Pakistan rangers since April 23 when he inadvertently crossed over to Paksitan’s territory.

“Today, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was handed over to India at 10.30 am through the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post here,” confirmed BSF spokesman, while adding that the handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols. Shaw, who was deputed on ‘Kisan Guard’ duty near the Jalloke border outpost on the Indo-Pak border, had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan’s territory.

The Tribune had reported on May 13 that though interaction with Pakistan Rangers was off the radar in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor offensive, the issue of Kumar's release is said to have been taken up during the DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were held on May 12.

Advertisement

BSF officials confirmed that Kumar was released "through other communication channels", though initially flag meetings were also held regularly with Pakistan Rangers to secure his release.

Kumar's family members, including his wife, had also met BSF officials in Punjab last month, and they had been given assurance that discussions with Pakistan Rangers were being held regarding his release.

Advertisement

The BSF’s 182 Battalion deputed in the area had moved to another location a few days ago and the jawan was part of an advance team of the regiment replacing it. He was not familiar with the location.