Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Amritsar, August 1
For the much awaited encounter with India in the forthcoming Asian Champions Trophy, the Pakistan hockey team arrived in the country from the Attari-Wagah border here on Tuesday.
The six-nation tournament will be held in Chennai from August 3 to August 12. The fixture between India and Pakistan is slated to be held on August 9. The visitors felt that the match could prove to be a thaw in the chill between the two countries, who were on the brink of a war after the 2019 Pulwama attack.
Muhammad Umar Bhutta, captain of the visiting hockey team, told media persons that the tournament will help in bringing the two countries closer. He recalled that the last tournament they had played with India was in 2018. Confident about the performance of his team, the Pakistan captain said they were ready to take on their opponents.
Muhammad Saqlain, coach of Pakistan hockey team, said his team was travelling to Chennai to play in the Asian Champions Trophy where teams from across Asia will feature. “Through sports, we hope to build our relationship stronger,” he said.
