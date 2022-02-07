Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 6

In an interesting development, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has got support from people living across the border. These kabaddi lovers from Pakistan want to see Sukhbir Singh Badal back in power to resume the world kabaddi cup, in which teams from West Punjab used to participate.

A video from West Punjab (Pakistan) went viral on social media in which a kabaddi promoter appealed to the voters of East Punjab to vote in support of Badal to enable him to form his government.

Kabaddi promoter Chaudhary Sarfaraz from West Punjab along with his team uploaded a video on social platforms on Saturday. Chaudhary Sarfaraz said, “The election is being conducted in East Punjab. We request the voters to cast vote in favour of Badals. You have to form the Badal government so that kabaddi tournaments can be organised. Both the nations play kabaddi tournaments and the world gets a good message of peace.”

During the 10-year tenure of Shiromani Akali Dal, the Punjab Government used to conduct a kabaddi world cup. Four tournaments were held from 2012 to 2016. Punjabis living worldwide had participated in these tournaments. Pakistan had a strong team that reached the final every year. These Kabaddi matches were highly appreciated by rural masses in East as well as West Punjab.

Husandeep Singh from the Attari segment stated that he was not a SAD supporter, but it was a good effort by Sukhbir to organise the kabaddi world cup. The final matches between India and Pakistan were memorable.”