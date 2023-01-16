Pakistan spreads propaganda through its radio channels

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 15

Apart from smuggling drugs and ammunition through drones, Pakistan is using a necklace of radios of low height transmitting towers all along its border with East Punjab from Fazilka to Ferozepur, Khemkaran, Amritsar, Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot to propagate ideas.

Harjap Singh Aujla, a veteran engineer, rued that the government was not properly using AIR’s FM Amritsar 103.6 service being broadcast from FM tower at Gharinda village, close to the India-Pakistan border at Attari-Wagah joint check post, to check the propaganda.

For this he suggested repair of a minor imperfection in the 1000-foot tower. After the detection of the tilt in the upper portion of the tower it was dismantled and has not been reconstructed.

Kulwant Singh, a keen radio follower, said radio Pakistan was very active along the border area. Its longest range transmitting tower nearly 800 feet high is located in Sahiwal (old name Montgomery).