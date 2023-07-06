Pakistani nationals' passports, bag recovered in 12 hours; one nabbed

Amritsar, July 5
The city police arrested a Faridkot resident from Maqboolpura area here on Tuesday evening and recovered the bag containing three Pakistani passports, Pakistani currency and other important documents, stolen by him from the railway station here last night.
The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot. Inspector Amolakhdeep Singh, SHO, Maqboolpura, said Satnam was frisked by a police party at a check post during which three Pakistan passports, Rs 15,000 in Pakistan currency and other documents were seized from him. He added that Satnam claimed he had stolen the bag from the railway station.
Later, the police contacted officials of the GRP and returned the bag to its owners. The family thanked the police for recovering the bag as it contained documents necessary for their return to Pakistan.
The passports belonged to three Pakistan nationals; Mai Batan, Ram Jamara and Vikramjit, who had come to India on a pilgrimage. The family returned to Pakistan today after they got their passports.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...