Pakistani nationals' passports, bag recovered in 12 hours; one nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 5

The city police arrested a Faridkot resident from Maqboolpura area here on Tuesday evening and recovered the bag containing three Pakistani passports, Pakistani currency and other important documents, stolen by him from the railway station here last night.

The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot. Inspector Amolakhdeep Singh, SHO, Maqboolpura, said Satnam was frisked by a police party at a check post during which three Pakistan passports, Rs 15,000 in Pakistan currency and other documents were seized from him. He added that Satnam claimed he had stolen the bag from the railway station.

Later, the police contacted officials of the GRP and returned the bag to its owners. The family thanked the police for recovering the bag as it contained documents necessary for their return to Pakistan.

The passports belonged to three Pakistan nationals; Mai Batan, Ram Jamara and Vikramjit, who had come to India on a pilgrimage. The family returned to Pakistan today after they got their passports.