Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 5

On the 10th day of the Pakka Morcha launched by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, outside the local District Administrative Complex, leaders of the union stressed on releasing Sikh detainees who have completed their sentence here on Monday.

On the directions of the state leadership of the union, the leaders presented a memorandum to Jasbir Singh Dimpa regarding the demands of the farmers and labour class to be highlighted at the national level by producing in the Lok Sabha also.

In their address, Satnam Singh Manochahal, Fateh Singh Piddi and other leaders condemned the Union Government for not implementing the demands accepted before the conclusion of the Delhi Morcha.

The leaders alleged the anti-people policies of the government were responsible for unemployment, corruption, disparity and other social, political and economic problems being faced by people of the country.

They also raised Sikh issues and demanded strict punishment for those involved in sacrilege incidents.

Demand release of detainees