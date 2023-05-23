Panchayat Department all set to get back 198 acres

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

With no crop standing on its land currently, the Panchayat Department is all set to initiate campaign to take over repossession of 198 acres of land spread across 25 villages of this border district. The Panchayat department has started the campaign to free the land from today.

After coming to power in the state last year, the AAP-led Punjab Government had launched a major drive to free government land from the clutches of individuals. The drive, withheld for some time, was restarted after Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal directed the DDPOs to remove encroachments from panchayat land by June 10.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his recent address in Chandigarh said that influential people connected to previous governments had encroached upon shamlat land. Instead of taking action against the encroachers, successive governments turned a blind eye.

About 450 acres of panchayati land was found encroached upon by people, causing annual losses in crores of rupees to the state government. There are 770 villages in the district.

DDPO Navdeep Kaur said nearly 252 acres of land was freed from encroachers last year and this time the department had vowed to free the remaining 198 acres. She said a majority of this land belonged to shamlat (common land), which is controlled by panchayats. These chunks of land are a meaningful source of revenue for panchayats, which auction them.