Panel for better implementation of waste mgmt

Amritsar, April 29
In a meeting of the District Environment Committee (DEC), led by Nikas Kumar, Additional DC (Urban Development), held here on Monday, stress was laid on better implementation of waste management in urban and rural areas of the district. He said the wet and dry waste should be collected separately and properly managed so that common people can also cooperate in cleaning the city and villages.
In another meeting, the Punjab Pollution Prevention Board asked for the cooperation of other departments. A review of the ongoing works of the department was carried out.
