Panel marks World Human Rights Day

Panel marks World Human Rights Day

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:11 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
On the eve of World Human Rights Day, the International Human Rights Struggle Committee marked the occasion in Amritsar.

The event was led by National Chairman Naveen Mahajan and National President Harish Sharma, who, in their addresses, urged greater awareness of human rights.

They warned that a lack of knowledge about rights left many people exploited and denied justice in government processes, causing them to weary of endlessly chasing redress and ultimately resigning themselves to despair.

The speakers stressed that the organisation’s aim was to educate people about their rights and secure justice for all.

Social worker Kamal Kumar was the chief guest. In his address, he said that human rights are the fundamental rights and freedoms to which every human being is entitled, irrespective of race, gender, nationality, religion, or any other status.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

