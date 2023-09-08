Panel to keep tab on drugs at Dalam village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

The residents of Dalam village today formed a 33-member committee that would work with My Bhago Charity to prevent the sale of drugs in their area. The villagers have promised to support the police to weed out drugs from the village.

Rajasansi SHO Harchand Singh, sarpanch Karamjit Singh and Hira Singh, Baldev Singh, Nirmal Singh, Jaswant Singh, Sharanjit Singh, Harjinder Singh Nambardar, Gurdeep Singh, Resham Singh Waraich, Jagjit Singh and other village elders were present on the occasion.

Sarpanch Hira Singh said, “Our village has formed a 33-member committee to prevent supply of drugs. It would take action against drug smugglers in the village and ensure that they don’t get bail.”